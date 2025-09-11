UK lifts travel restrictions on Kaduna, signs new development framework

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The United Kingdom has lifted travel restrictions on Kaduna State, moving it from the “Red” to the “Amber” category in its travel advisory. The change now allows British citizens to travel freely to the state.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Cynthia Rowe, Development Director of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), during the signing of a new Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF) with the state government in Kaduna.

Rowe explained that Kaduna had been classified as “Red” since 2022 due to security concerns but was reclassified as “Amber” following significant improvements in the state’s security situation. She described the change as recognition of Governor Uba Sani’s efforts in addressing insecurity and said it sends a strong signal to prospective investors.

The KaMAF agreement, jointly signed by Governor Sani and Rowe, aims to build on existing progress in governance, health, education, and agriculture.

Governor Sani highlighted tangible results achieved through the partnership, including reduced maternal and child mortality rates, improved healthcare access, upgraded school infrastructure, and strengthened teacher training programs.

He also disclosed that over 10 percent of Kaduna’s 2025 budget has been allocated to boosting crop and livestock productivity. Ongoing reform programs, such as the Local Government Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (LFTAS) initiative, Issue-Based Projects, and Community Development Charters, are being implemented to deepen citizen engagement and strengthen public institutions.

Governor Sani expressed confidence that the new framework would accelerate development and further consolidate Kaduna’s reputation as a resilient, investment-friendly, and inclusive state.