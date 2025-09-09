UK Gov’t, UNICEF donate climate-resilient school, health facilities to Kano Gov’t

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The United Kingdom government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, have donated no fewer than 55 climate-resilient schools and primary health care facilities to the Kano State government.

The facilities were upgraded under the Climate Resilient Infrastructure for Basic Services (CRIBS) project.

Speaking during the symbolic handing over of the facilities at Wangara Primary School and Gofaro Primary Health Centre (PHC), both in Gezawa LGA, Kano State, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed the project launched in 2024 was to make sure essential services can withstand the shocks of climate change, whether floods, heatwaves or storms.

Saeed said the facilities were to ensure every child has the chance to learn and thrive while the mothers receive care and deliver safely.

According to her, “Together we upgraded 55 facilities, including 27 health centres and 28 schools, using practical climate-smart solutions such as improved natural ventilation, flood-resistant structures and solar-powered energy systems. These changes mean cooler classrooms and clinics, reliable electricity, and services that continue even when the weather turns against us. They also mean that mothers can give birth safely, children can be treated on time, and young people can study without interruption.

“What we have built here goes beyond infrastructure. It is a model for how to deliver climate- resilient services, not only for Nigeria but for the world. It is a promise kept to children, families and communities who deserve safe spaces to learn, to grow and to receive care. The Climate Resilient Infrastructure for Basic Services project, supported by the United Kingdom Government, was launched last year with a simple but powerful vision: to make sure essential services can withstand the shocks of climate change, whether floods, heatwaves or storms, and to ensure every child, no matter where they live, has the chance to learn and to thrive.

“Over the past year, we have worked closely with the government of Kano, local communities and partners to bring this vision to life.

“As we look ahead, let us continue to build on this momentum. Let us expand these innovations, strengthen community ownership and make climate resilience a cornerstone of Nigeria’s development. ,” she said.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf represented by the Commissioner of Education, Ali Makoda said the project gulped the sum of N200 million.

He described the project as a significant milestone in the quest of revitalizing the education sector in the state.

He promised to ensure maximum protection of the facilities.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Kabir Yusuf said the government inherited decayed infrastructure which was at the verge of collapsing.

He said based on the ugly development the Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration declared state of emergency on the education sector to salvage the situation.

He who applauded interventions by the partners, said as it is that the government cannot do it alone, it welcomed intervention from donor agencies such as UNICEF, AGILE and others.

He however appealed to the traditional rulers and parents to help enrol their wards back to school in order to address the out of school children menace in the state.

On his part, the Chairman, Gezawa Local Government area, Mukadas Jogana, applauded UNICEF over the intervention in renovation of five blocks of classrooms.

In a similar development, the canadian government, government of Norway, IHS Towers Nigeria and UNICEF also donated an oxygen plant situated at the Muhammadu Buhari specialist hospital to the Kano State government.