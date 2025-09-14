UK-based doctor abandons operation midway to ‘make love’ with nurse

A UK medical tribunal has heard that doctor Suhail Anjum left a patient under anaesthetic to have sex with a nurse in another room at Tameside Hospital, Greater Manchester.

The consultant anaesthetist claimed he needed a “comfort break” and asked a colleague to monitor the patient mid-procedure.

Instead, he went to another theatre where he had sex with Nurse C, before being caught in a “compromising position” by a “shocked” nurse who reported the incident.

Andrew Molloy, representing the GMC, said: “It is right to say that no harm came to the patient when Dr Anjum was absent from the theatre and the procedure went on without further incident.”

Dr. Anjum admitted the allegations, describing his behaviour as “shameful.”

He told the tribunal: “It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame.”

He apologised, saying: “I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved and I want the opportunity to put this right.” He added the incident followed a “stressful time” for his family.

The hearing continues Friday.

Vanguard News