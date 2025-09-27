UBTH CMD wins election, inaugurated as Orthondontists president

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Prof. (Mrs) Idia Ize-Iyamu weekend emerged as the president of the Nigeria Association of Orthodontist a development that has generated several reactions.

She was sworn as President of the association at an event that was witnessed by dignitaries from within and outside the body including the Governor Of Edo State Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Reacting to the development, the Managing Director Al-Dabba and Co Limited Adebayo Ashaolu told Vanguard that her Emergence was a true testament of her passion and unwavering commitment to delivering quality health care “in our society, profession and in Nigeria in general.

Adebayo said Prof Ize-Iyamu’s expertise and resilience in providing first class health care delivery has brought transformational contributions to the field of her profession adding that the investiture will no doubt add tremendous ,enviable values to the Association and to the orthodontist profession

“This investiture will no doubt add tremendous ,enviable values to the Association for the good of our people and the country in general.

“I salute her resilience and dedication to serve and pray the Lord shields her and direct her path to continuous progress and daily surround her with help from above to surpass her expectations. “