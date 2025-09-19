UBA delivers N335bn PAT, gross earnings up 17% to N1.608trn

By Peter Egwuatu

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has recorded N335.53 billion Profit After Tax, PAT in the half-year ended June 30, 2025, H1’25, representing a growth by 6.06% from N316.36billion recorded in the same period 2024,H1’24.

The audited financials released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, showed that at the end of the first two quarters of the year, and despite the tough global macroeconomic climate in Nigeria and major countries in Africa where the bank operates, UBA’s gross earnings grew by 17.28%, rising from N1.371 trillion in June 2024 to N1.608 trillion in the period under review.

Interest income also increased by 32.89% from N1.003 trillion in June last year to N1.334 trillion, while total assets went up by 9.71% to N33.3 trillion up from N30.3 trillion recorded in December 2024. Total Customer deposits, also leapt by 11.9% in the same period to close at N27.6 trillion up from N24.6 trillion recorded at the end of 2024.

The results filed also showed that profit before tax dropped slightly from N401 billion to N388 billion in the period under consideration. However, the banks’ shareholders’ funds remained strong as it increased by 23% from N3.41 trillion in December 2024, to N4.22 trillion in June 2025.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, while commenting on the results underscored the bank’s commitment to consistently delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

He said, “UBA’s first half results highlight the strength of our business and the trust our customers continue to place in us. We delivered strong double-digit earnings growth across our markets, with Profit After Tax rising year-on-year to N335 billion, from N316 billion, underscoring the resilience of our business and the success of our strategy.”

Giving further update on the bank’s ongoing Rights Issuance Programme, the GMD assured shareholders and investors that UBA remains on track with its financial goals and projections for 2025.

“We have made significant progress on our capital raising program. Phase I of our Rights Issue was successfully completed, enhancing our capital by N234.3 billion and providing a stronger buffer for growth and expansion across our markets. With Phase II currently underway, we remain firmly on track to meet the new capital requirements by the end of the year,” Alawuba stated.