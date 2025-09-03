U.S. donates $32.5m to WFP for food aid in Nigeria

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The United States Government has donated $32.5 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to support food and nutrition assistance for conflict-affected communities in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Press and Media Specialist at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Ms. Aishah A. Gambari, the Embassy said the funding will provide food assistance and nutrition support to internally displaced persons in the Northeast and Northwest regions.

The support, according to the Embassy, is targeted at saving lives and alleviating the suffering of vulnerable groups, particularly women and children.

“With this contribution, WFP Nigeria will provide food and nutrition assistance to 764,205 beneficiaries across conflict-affected areas, including complementary nutrition top-ups for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, and 43,235 children through electronic food vouchers,” the statement read.