U-20 World Cup: Kamaldeen,Maigana eye success with Flying Eagles

Kwara Football Academy (KFA) midfielder, Abduljelil Kamaldeen, and Wireless FC star, Tahir Maigana, are seeking to make history with the Flying Eagles of Nigeria by helping the team to win its first ever FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The 2025 edition of the tournament kicked off in Chile on Saturday and with the Flying Eagles facing Norway in their opening group match on Monday, September 29, Kamaldeen and Maigana

are eager to make a mark and contribute to Nigeria’s quest for glory at the U-20 World Cup.

Kamaldeen made the Flying Eagles’ final squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup following a string of commanding performances during the WAFU B U-20 tournament in Ghana earlier this year, as Nigeria finished second after losing to Ivory Coast in the final.

The grandson of the revered first Mufty of Ilorin, Sheikh Kamaldeen Al-Adaby, scored a goal to help the Flying Eagles come from behind to beat Benin Republic 4-1 in their final group game to reach the semi-final of the WAFU B U-20 tournament.

Benin Republic went ahead from Junior Olugbade’s free kick midway through the first half but the Flying Eagles were level just five minutes from the break through Abdullahi Muhammed’s cool finish.

The Flying Eagles came out smoking in the second half, and they went ahead for the first time in the game through Ezekiel Kpangu’s smart finish in the 48th minute before scoring two more goals through substitutes, Imrana Muhammad and Kamaldeen in the dying embers of the game.

Kamaldeen, following a fine outing against Benin, started ahead of Ezekiel Kpangu in a slight change in coach Aliyu Zubairu’s line-up and he was equally impressive as Nigeria defeated Niger Republic 4-3 on penalties after the game had ended goalless in regulation time to set up a final with Ivory Coast.

Having played a prominent role for Nigeria at the WAFU B U-20 tournament, Kamaldeen made the cut for the FIFA U-20 World Cup and just last week, he was in action for the Flying Eagles in a friendly match as they drew 1-1 with host nation, Chile in Rancagua.

The 16-year-old whose ability to control the midfield and inspire play has been widely praised by coaches and analysts alike will be aiming to help Nigeria defeat Norway in their opening group match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

As he prepares to don the green and white jersey on the world stage, Kamaldeen, despite being the youngest player in the Flying Eagles team at just 16 carries with him the hopes of millions of Nigerians and the prayers of the Ilorin Emirate.

The talented central midfielder who is currently valued at €25,000 by the official Transfer Markt website is rated as a top performer whose terrific work rate, individual moment of brilliance, ability to create and score goals can help the Flying Eagles achieve success at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

For Maigana from Borno State, the 17-year-old plays as right winger and also participated in the 2025 U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt to cap an inspiring story of resilience and talent.

His story is that of grass to grace, having come from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp to earn a spot in the Flying Eagles’ final squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, has long been affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has displaced thousands and led to the creation of IDP camps. Despite these hardships, Maigana’s football skills have stood out.

Currently playing for Wireless Football Club in Abuja, Maigana is a naturally gifted left-footer, admired for his creativity and vision on the field, with

his selection by coach Zubairu underscoring his potential to make a meaningful impact on the world stage.

Nigeria is aiming to win its maiden FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile and among those trusted to help achieve that goal is Maigana whose journey from the trials of life in an IDP camp to the international football stage is a powerful reminder of what perseverance and raw talent can achieve.

Earlier in May, he played all the six games of the 2025 AFCON, a tournament which saw Nigeria cart home the bronze medal after defeating Egypt 4-1 on penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw between the two teams.

And as Nigeria’s class of 2025 head to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile from 27 September to 19 October after finishing third at the U-20 AFCON, Maigana is certainly one of the players to watch as the Flying Eagles target global glory.

With Nigeria seeking its first FIFA U-20 World Cup after reaching the final in both 1989 and 2005, the Flying Eagles will be counting on Maigana’s exceptional football talent to help them scale through Group F where they face Norway on 29 September, Saudi Arabia on 2 October and Colombia on 5 October.

And as the FIFA U-20 World Cup brings together the best young footballers from across the globe, all eyes will be on Kamaldeen and Maigana as they seek to make a mark and contribute to Nigeria’s quest for glory.