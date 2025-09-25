Two-storey building collapses in Lagos, one injured, five rescued

A two-storey building collapsed on Wednesday evening at 4 Modupeola Street, Mangoro Bus Stop, Alimosho area of Lagos State, leaving one person injured while five others were rescued.

The incident, which occurred around 6:00 p.m., trapped a 44-year-old man identified as a resident of 10 Olabode Street, Alimosho. He was later pulled out of the rubble with fractures and bruises. Officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) immediately conveyed him to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Surgical Emergency unit, where he was admitted in stable condition.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the five rescued victims were taken to a private hospital in the neighbourhood and are receiving treatment.

“The LASEMA and other first responders got to the scene in good time and rescued a trapped victim and five others from the rubble,” Omotoso said.

He added that the trapped victim “arrived at the hospital in a stable condition and was immediately admitted for further treatment.”

Videos circulating on social media showed operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) at the site, assisting in the rescue operations. However, the cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

The latest incident adds to the growing number of building collapse cases in Lagos. In May, three members of a family died when an uncompleted two-storey building caved in at Ikorodu. Similarly, in July, four people narrowly escaped death after a three-storey structure collapsed along Adeniji-Adele Road, Isale Eko.