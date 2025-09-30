Two Nigerian represent CSOs at UNGA World Programme of Action for Youth

By Nnasom David

NEW YORK – Two Nigerian youth leaders, Samuel Ajala and David Akindoyin, recently represented civil society organisations at the United Nations High-Level Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth (WPAY).

The event, held at the UN Headquarters in New York, brought together member states, young people, civil society groups, and international organisations to share best practices and chart new commitments for youth development.

Ajala, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas and Executive Director of Development Advocacy Network International (DANI Africa), described the experience as “a dream come true,” reflecting his years of work in youth engagement, governance, climate resilience, and community development across Nigeria and Africa.

Akindoyin, a PhD student at Florida State University, said the meeting was both humbling and empowering. He emphasized the importance of investing in education, sustainability, and a secure future for young people worldwide.

Both delegates highlighted the need for intergenerational partnerships, inclusive financing, and stronger systems to measure the impact of youth-led initiatives. They stressed that young people should be recognised not as statistics but as active solutions in building equitable and sustainable societies.

WPAY, adopted in 1995, remains the UN’s first action plan on youth policies and programmes, addressing key areas such as education, employment, health, participation, and sustainable development.