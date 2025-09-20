Two killed, 4 injured as explosion rocks DICON factory in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Kaduna—Two persons, including a military officer, were on Saturday confirmed dead while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries following an explosion at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) factory in Kaduna.

The incident, which reportedly occurred during gunpowder production at the Kurmim Gwari-based facility, sent panic across nearby communities after a deafening blast shook buildings and forced residents to scamper for safety.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred while some staff were on weekend shift duty. One of the victims, a military officer, was said to have died instantly alongside a civilian worker. Four others sustained critical injuries.

The injured were initially rushed to St. Gerard’s Catholic Hospital, Kakuri, before being evacuated by a military ambulance to 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard: “I heard a very big blast that shook the surrounding buildings. People started running, thinking it was a bomb. Later we learnt it was an accident at the DICON factory.”

As at press time, efforts to reach DICON’s management for official comment proved abortive.