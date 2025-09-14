Twin Estate’s Emmanuella Daniel bags GAH Award 2025

By Kenneth Oboh

Emmanuella Daniel, the co-founder of Twin Estate, has once again been recognized for her remarkable contributions to law, entrepreneurship, and real estate with the prestigious GAH Award 2025 for Ethical Leadership in Law. The award highlights her ability to combine professional excellence with integrity, making her a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs and legal practitioners alike.

Reacting to the honour, Emmanuella Daniel said: “Law taught me discipline, critical thinking, and advocacy skills. These have been invaluable in business and leadership,” she said, highlighting the connection between her legal background and entrepreneurial success.

“Our goal has always been to give clients peace of mind. At Twin Estate, integrity is not negotiable, and every transaction reflects that commitment,” Emmanuella explained.

“Awards are encouraging, but the real reward is seeing clients trust you and communities benefit from your work. That is what drives me every day,” she said, emphasizing the deeper purpose behind her achievements.

Twin Estate, the company she co-founded with her sister, has redefined trust in Nigeria’s real estate sector. The company merges legal assurance with property brokerage, ensuring that clients experience secure and transparent transactions.

Her journey into entrepreneurship began with a strong foundation in law. After earning her degree and training at the Nigerian Law School, Emmanuella practiced with Wole Olanipekun & Co. before transitioning into real estate and broader entrepreneurial ventures.

Twin Estate has since grown into a trusted brand that blends professionalism with client-centric solutions. Clients benefit from a broker sourcing competitive deals and a lawyer ensuring every transaction is legally sound. This dual model has positioned the company as a pioneer in ethical real estate practices.

Currently, Twin Estate is expanding its services to more cities and exploring technology-driven solutions for property management. Emmanuella sees this as a way to maintain the company’s reputation while adapting to evolving market needs.

“Innovation and integrity must go hand in hand. That is how we continue to set new standards in the industry,” she said.

Beyond business, Emmanuella is deeply involved in initiatives that empower young professionals and entrepreneurs. She serves as an International Relations Officer at Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Network and contributes to Africa’s Silicon Valley project in Akure. Her dedication to mentorship and community development reflects her belief that leadership is measured by impact, not just profit.

The GAH Award 2025 acknowledges Emmanuella’s unwavering commitment to ethical practice and excellence.

Her influence is also felt in larger forums, such as the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, where she shares insights on entrepreneurship, law, and ethical leadership. “We must inspire the next generation to lead with integrity and purpose. That is the legacy I hope to leave,” she noted, underscoring her focus on sustainability and mentorship.

Through her leadership at Twin Estate and contributions to national and international initiatives, Emmanuella Daniel exemplifies how excellence, ethics, and vision can intersect. She continues to elevate the standards of real estate practice in Nigeria, proving that with diligence, integrity, and perseverance, success is both achievable and impactful.