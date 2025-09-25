Tuggar asks U.S. to strengthen ties with anchor states

Amb Yusuf Maitama

…Highlights Nigeria’s role in shaping U.S.–Africa engagement

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja-The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has emphasised Nigeria’s strategic role in U.S.–Africa relations, urging Washington to prioritise deeper partnerships with anchor states on the continent.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, yesterday, Tuggar made the call during a high-level roundtable convened by the Business Council for International Understanding, BCIU, on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York.

The meeting, which brought together Vice President Kashim Shettima and senior executives of leading U.S. companies, focussed on investment opportunities in Nigeria’s priority sectors, including energy, agriculture, technology and finance.

Tuggar asked the U.S. to deepen its engagement with Africa by working closely with key countries that had the size and capacity to drive regional growth.

He further explained that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria was committed to advancing economic diplomacy, improving the ease of doing business and ensuring that international partnerships delivered real benefits to citizens.

He said: “The United States should revert to working with anchor states in Africa, such as Nigeria. Our population, abundant resources, and continental scale make Nigeria a natural destination for U.S. business partnerships.

‘’Such a collaboration will drive down costs, allow access to a vast talent pool, and help integrate millions of informal businesses into the formal economy.”

The minister highlighted Nigeria’s demographic advantage, ongoing reforms, and leadership position in Africa as factors that made the country a strategic hub for global investment and cooperation.