TUC demands reinstatement of sacked Dangote Workers

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has demanded the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of workers allegedly sacked by the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The workers were allegedly sacked for joining the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Mr Nuhu Toro, TUC’s Secretary General, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Toro described the refinery’s action as anti-worker and unconstitutional.

“The dismissal of workers simply for exercising their constitutional right to freedom of association is a gross violation of Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and Nigeria’s obligations under ILO conventions,” he said.

He said TUC stood in full solidarity with PENGASSAN and the affected workers, warning that affiliates had been placed on red alert pending further directives.

“No corporation, regardless of its size or wealth, will be allowed to trample on the dignity and rights of Nigerian workers,” he added.

He said that the congress demanded a public apology from Dangote management, along with assurances against future victimisation.

Toro called for an independent investigation involving the Ministry of Labour, ILO and stakeholders into the refinery’s labour practices.

He said that TUC would not hesitate to mobilise for a national industrial action if its demands were ignored.

Vanguard News