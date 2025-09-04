Trust, not money, is strongest currency in business — Komaiya

Pastor Komaiya

The Chief Responsibility Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the CEO’s Class, Pst. Korede Komaiya, has said trust is a necessary catalyst in the marketplace.

Komaiya made this known in a statement, saying: “In the marketplace, trust is the most powerful currency. It outweighs money, resources, and even strategy. Without trust, visibility is lost, opportunities are closed, and voices go unheard. But with trust, influence becomes unstoppable, doors of favor swing open, and your brand becomes unforgettable.”

Komaiya, who announced he would be addressing the subject in his upcoming CEO’s Class on Monday, September 8, at 4:00 p.m., noted that the session would focus on “social currency” and how leaders across different fields can leverage trust as their greatest asset.

He added: “In this transformative session, I will uncover how to make your brand believable, become the most trusted, and move clients from customers to fanatics.”

“This is not a theory but tested truth. When you master the currency of trust, you will never struggle for relevance, influence, or recognition again. Your next level in business, leadership, and destiny is locked in your ability to command trust. Don’t miss it for anything,” Komaiya emphasized.