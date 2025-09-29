Trump threatens 100% tariff on foreign movies

By Favour Ulebor & Agency Report

President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States, a decision that could upend Hollywood’s international operations.

Trump, writing on Truth Social, accused foreign countries of stealing America’s movie industry, comparing it to “stealing candy from a baby.”

However, he did not give details on how the policy would be implemented or the legal authority to enforce it.

Hollywood studios, including Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount Skydance, Netflix and Comcast, have yet to comment, while analysts warn that such a move would create uncertainty across the global entertainment industry.

Industry experts say costs would likely rise for both studios and consumers, as modern movie production depends on international partnerships and overseas filming hubs in countries like Canada, the UK and Australia.

The U.S. film industry has long benefited from its global reach, recording a $15.3 billion trade surplus in 2023 with exports worth $22.6 billion, according to the Motion Picture Association.

Trump first floated the tariff idea in May, but entertainment unions and guilds had urged him instead to support tax incentives for local production, warning that new trade barriers could harm American workers engaged in international film projects.