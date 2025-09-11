True wealth is measured by impact – Larry Banks

By Kenneth Oboh



Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ulonna Osondu, has said that true wealth is measured by impact made.

Osondu, widely known as Larry Banks and fondly referred to as the Prince of Abuja, who leads Auto Prince Technologies Nigeria Ltd., shared his philosophy on wealth and impact, emphasizing that true success goes beyond financial achievement.

“I founded Auto Prince Technologies because I wanted to build a company that not only thrives in business but also uplifts the community around it,” he said.

Under his leadership, he said, Auto Prince Technologies has grown from a modest enterprise into a respected player in Nigeria’s automotive and technology sectors. Known for combining professionalism with innovation, the company has become a reference point for customer satisfaction in Abuja and beyond.

But for Larry Banks, business is only part of the story. His philanthropic commitments — ranging from educational scholarships for underprivileged students to healthcare interventions for vulnerable families— have positioned him as a leader who measures success by social impact.

“True wealth is measured not by what we accumulate but by the difference we make in the lives of others,” he emphasized.

“Every project we undertake, whether in business or philanthropy, is an opportunity to leave a legacy that others can build upon,” Banks remarked.

His experiences across Europe, Asia, and America have further shaped his worldview. Exposure to global markets and cultures, he said, has influenced his leadership style, allowing him to combine international best practices with African innovation. These lessons, he noted, continue to guide both his business strategies and his philanthropic decisions.

Today, the Prince of Abuja is overseeing new projects within Auto Prince Technologies that align with global shifts toward digital transformation and sustainability. At the same time, he is expanding his philanthropic outreach, with fresh initiatives focused on youth empowerment and community resilience.

From Abuja to the international stage, Larry Banks has continues to build a legacy defined not only by enterprise but also by service, a vision that keeps his influence as relevant today as at the start of his journey.