Troops rescue nine kidnap victims in Sokoto, neutralize terrorists in Zamfara ambush

Troops of Operation Fasin Yamma (OPFY), conducting counterterrorism operations in the North West, have rescued nine kidnapped victims from Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The rescue followed a successful ambush carried out by troops in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on the night of September 31, 2025. During the operation, several terrorists were neutralized while others fled with gunshot wounds.

According to the Army, the operation was based on credible intelligence that revealed terrorist movements along a known crossing point on the Isa–Shinkafi–Kaura Namoda Road linking Zamfara and Sokoto States.

On sighting the troops, the terrorists reportedly attempted to use their captives as human shields. However, the soldiers engaged decisively, leading to the rescue of nine victims comprising three adult women and six children.

The rescued persons, abducted from Garin Bature village in Sabon Birni LGA, were evacuated to General Hospital, Shinkafi, for medical attention.

Items recovered at the ambush site included one AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a motorcycle, three mobile phones, and a pair of desert camouflage uniforms.

The victims were later handed over to officials of Shinkafi LGA, who assured that they would be reunited with their families.

The military reaffirmed its determination to sustain aggressive operations in the North West and parts of the North Central until terrorism and banditry are eliminated. It also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing efforts at restoring peace and security across the theatre.