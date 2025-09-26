Troops rescue 2 immigration officers from kidnappers in Benue

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued two Immigration officers abducted by bandits in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a statement issued on Friday night, OPWS spokesman, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, said the daring operation took place on September 26, 2025, following credible intelligence from superior authorities on the abduction of David Iorwuese James and Orasuur Oliver, both officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

“Acting promptly on the information, the troops launched a coordinated search and rescue mission in Tse Tembe and Adamawa Village, within the Azendeshi Council Ward of Ukum LGA. The operation, executed with precision and speed, led to the successful recovery of the two victims at Adamawa Village after the kidnappers fled,” Zubairu stated.

He added that the rescued officers are in safe custody of the troops, receiving preliminary medical attention and debriefing.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the gallant troops for their professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty.

According to him, the successful mission underscores OPWS’s determination to respond swiftly to distress calls, safeguard citizens, and sustain efforts to protect farmers and enhance food security in Benue and neighbouring states.

Gara urged communities to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, noting that strong collaboration between security forces and residents remains vital in curbing criminal activities.