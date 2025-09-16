Troops neutralise eight ISWAP terrorists, recover motorcycles in Borno

FILE IMAGE

By Ndahi Marama

Troop of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI have again recorded successes by killing eight members of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an ambush near Garin Giwa along Baga- Cross Kaiwa in Kukawa local government area of Borno state.

Sources on Monday said Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun and Abu Aisha Qaid of Tumbun Mota were among the victims neutralised, while several others sustained gunshot wounds, fled the scene on foot, even as 14 motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing terrorists were recovered.

The incident that occurred on Wednesday, 15th September 2025, is located in the Northern Borno Senatorial District and is approximately a 180-km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

“Troop of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI have continued to record successes in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations, neutralising eight Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of 15 September 2025, following an ambush on troops near Garin Giwa along the Baga–Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route (MSR). The terrorists, who attempted to disrupt military operations on the axis, met stiff resistance from the troops.

“During the exchange of fire, eight ISWAP fighters were neutralised, including two Munzirs and one Qaid.

“They were identified as Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha Qaid of Tumbun Mota. Several others sustained gunshot wounds, particularly those who fled the scene on foot.

“In addition, troops recovered 14 motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing terrorists, further degrading the logistics and mobility of the insurgents in the region.

“The theatre command remains resolute in its determination to rid the North East of terrorism and restore peace to all affected communities.

“The military high command has lauded troops for the feat and urged them to sustain the impressive battle performance in the face of daunting challenges”. A reliable Security personnel who pleaded anonymous revealed.

