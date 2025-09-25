Troops kill dozens, nab 120 criminals, rescue 41 victims in 1 week – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops have killed dozens of terrorists, nabbed no fewer than 120 criminals and rescued 41 kidnapped victims in the last one week across theatres of operation.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, made this known at a news briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Kangye said the operations were conducted between Sept. 14 and Sept. 22, in the North East, North West, North Central, South South and South East theatres of operation.

In the North East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised several Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, apprehended 26 terrorist collaborators and rescued three kidnapped victims.

In the North West, Kangye said the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma killed terrorists in Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states, and rescued 14 kidnapped victims.

He added that a notorious terrorist, Mallam Abubakar Ahmadu, alongside six others were apprehended during the operations.

The spokesman added that troops of Operation Enduring Peace in Plateau and Kaduna States apprehended 52 criminals, killed terrorists in firefights and rescued nine kidnapped victims.

He further said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa and the FCT, killed criminals.

According to him, troops apprehended 17 others including a high-profile kidnapper, Saawuan Wuaiyolna, and rescued eight kidnapped victims.

In the South-South, Kangye said troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth N19.75 million, destroyed 16 illegal refining sites, arrested 19 suspects and rescued five victims.

He also said troops of Operation Udo Ka in the South-East killed several criminals, arrested six suspects, rescued three kidnapped victims and recovered weapons, vehicles and improvised explosive device materials.

Kangye commended the troops for their resilience and professionalism, and urged the public to continue supporting the military with timely and credible information. (