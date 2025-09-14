Troops ‘kill’ bandit leader, Kachalla, in Kogi forest, others flee

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army under Operation ACCORD III, in conjunction with Other Hybrid Forces (OHF), according to the military, have recorded another major breakthrough in ongoing operations to rid Kogi State of banditry and other criminal activities, with the killing of Babangida Kachalla, an alleged bandit kingpin.

A statement by Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, Spokesman of 12 Brigade, while making this known yesterday, said, “On 11 September 2025, following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits within Ofere Forest and Ayetoro Gbede area, the combined troops laid an ambush at a suspected bandit crossing point.

“Although initial contact was not made, the troops, while withdrawing to base, ran into an ambush staged by the criminals along their route.

“In the ensuing firefight, the gallant troops engaged the bandits with superior firepower, neutralizing one of the criminals.

“The troops thereafter searched the area, during which they recovered 1 fully loaded magazine, 31 mobile phones, a blood pressure machine, packs of Tramadol tablets, fetish charms, and the sum of ¦ 16,000 cash.

“Bloodstains observed at the scene further suggested that several other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Subsequent intelligence confirmed that among those who fled with gunshot wounds was Babangida Kachalla, a notorious bandit and second-in-command to Kachala Shuaibu, the leader of a bandit group operating within Masalaci Boka and Ofere Forest areas of Kogi State.

“He was later confirmed dead.

“Troops of 12 Brigade under Operation ACCORD III continue to dominate the area of responsibility with patrols and ambushes aimed at totally decimating bandits and other criminal elements within the boundaries of Kogi State.

“The morale and fighting efficiency of the troops remain high as they sustain unrelenting pressure on the criminals.”

“The Nigerian Army reassures the good people of Kogi State of its determination to restore lasting peace and security, while encouraging citizens to provide timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.”