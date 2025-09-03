Troops kill 20 terrorists, nab suppliers in week-long offensives in North-East

FILE IMAGE

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) neutralised more than 20 terrorists, arrested several collaborators, and recovered arms during coordinated operations across the North East between Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

A military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operations took place in Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum, Mandarari, Gajigana, Konduga, Banki, and Loskori Kura in Borno and Yobe States .

He said the operations were supported by the Air Component and local security outfits,

According to the source, troops recovered AK-47 rifles, Rocket-Propelled Grenade tubes, bombs, hundreds of 7.62mm rounds, and large quantities of logistics items.

”They also safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices during the clearance operations.

“Additionally, soldiers intercepted 242 bags of NPK fertiliser meant for insurgents. Fertiliser is often used by terrorists in producing Improvised Explosive Devices.

“The offensives disrupted insurgent supply chains, denying terrorists freedom of action and enabling safer socio-economic activities in the region, according to the source.

“The military high command commended the troops for resilience and professionalism, assuring them of sustained support to consolidate gains in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations,” the source said.

Vanguard News