Troops kill 13 terrorists, foil ambush in Borno, recover arms and ammunition

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized 13 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in a failed ambush and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack at Kareto, Borno State.

The ambush occurred on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, while troops were escorting humanitarian trucks along the Gubio–Damasak road.

Spokesman of Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said the insurgents detonated two command IEDs and opened heavy fire on the convoy.

“The gallant troops swiftly took position and professionally suppressed the insurgents with overwhelming firepower, eliminating 13 instantly, while others fled in disarray,” Uba stated.

Following the encounter, troops pursued the fleeing terrorists and recovered eight AK-47 rifles, 10 AK-47 magazines, and a large cache of 7.62mm ammunition. Other items recovered included camel bags, several rolls of detonating cord wires, and primed IEDs.

According to Uba, one soldier sustained a minor injury and is in stable condition, while four MRAP tyres were damaged and two trucks went up in flames during the exchange.

He added that troops have sustained clearance operations in the area to deny terrorists freedom of action while ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Damasak.