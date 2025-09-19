Troops intercept large shipment of IED materials in North East

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation Hadin Kai, have intercepted a large consignment of logistics supplies intended for terrorists in Yobe State.

Spokesman Lt. Col. Sani Uba described the interception as a major breakthrough in ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

He said, “Acting on credible intelligence, troops under Operation Desert Sanity IV, on September 16, 2025, at about 7:40 a.m., conducted snap checks along the Nguru–Gashua road and intercepted a red 14-tyre trailer carrying suspicious consignments. The vehicle was moved to a secured location and carefully offloaded.”

Inspection revealed 700 bags of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer, which can be used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 27 cartons of assorted drugs, and nine cartons of normal saline solution—all concealed beneath bundles of fabric. The consignment was reportedly destined for Niger Republic, indicating cross-border terrorist supply networks.

Earlier on the same day at 10:30 a.m., troops also intercepted two Sharon vehicles and another trailer carrying large quantities of fabrics and solar panels. Intelligence suggested that terrorists were attempting to acquire fabrics to produce uniforms for their fighters.

All drivers, motor boys, and recovered items are currently in custody, pending further investigation and the identification of consignees and consignors.

The Theatre Command assured the public that troops remain vigilant and committed to disrupting all supply chains sustaining terrorists in the region. Citizens are urged to continue providing timely information to security forces.

The Military High Command has lauded troops for their impressive performance in the operation.