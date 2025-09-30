Troops foil bandit attack on Benue communities, recover arms

The troops of Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have foiled attempts by bandits to attack some communities in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue.

The Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi.

The operation comes barely a week, after suspected armed herders and local bandits, ambushed and killed 11 security personnel within Katsina-Ala council.

Zubairu said the troops between Sept. 26 and Sept. 28, thwarted the bandits’ plans to attack Agurugu and Igyudu villages.

He said on Sept. 26, troops deployed at Abaji received credible intelligence on the movement of a group of bandits at Agurugu village.

He said the troops immediately mobilised to the area and unable to withstand the superior firepower of the gallant soldiers, the bandits fled in disarray.

He further explained that on Sept. 28, troops deployed to Gbise encountered bandits during a fighting patrol toward Igyudu village.

He added that the bandits abandoned their positions and fled during the confrontation.

“Subsequent search of the scene led to the recovery of one automatic pistol, three 9mm rounds, 33 7.62mm special ammunition, 15 5.56 x 45mm rounds, two AK-47 magazines, and 29 mobile phones abandoned by the fleeing criminals.

“Similarly, on Sept. 28, , troops deployed at Gbise embarked on a fighting patrol toward Igyudu village in response to reports of banditry in the community.

“On sighting the advancing soldiers, the bandits again abandoned their positions and fled.

“The troops conducted a thorough search of the entire village, recovering one single-barrel gun, three rounds of 7.62mm NATO, two AK-47 magazines, one G3 magazine, one hand grenade, one tear gas canister, assorted medical kits, and an Itel phone.”

Zubairu quoted the OPWS Force Commander, Maj.- Gen. Moses Gara, as commending the troops for their bravery, swift response, and professionalism.

He added that Gara assured the people of Katsina-Ala and adjoining communities of their safety, urging them to continue to provide credible and timely information to aid ongoing military operations.

“We remain committed to restoring lasting peace in Benue and neighbouring states.

“Our troops have shown resilience and determination, and we will not relent until these areas are completely secured,” the force commander was quoted as saying