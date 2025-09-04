Troops eliminate 13 Boko Haram terrorists during failed ambush in Borno

FILE IMAGE

By Ndahi Marama

The troops of Operation HADIN KAI have again demonstrated resilience in the face of the adversary, neutralising 13 Boko Haram insurgents in a failed ambush/Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the troops convoy at Kareto.

Kareto, a community in Mobbar local government area of Northern Borno state, has witnessed series of deadly attacks in recent past.

Sources revealed that the failed ambush occurred on Wednesday 3 September 2025, while the troops were providing escort to humanitarian trucks along road Gubio – Damasak.

According reliable Military personnel who is not authorized to talk to the Press explained on Thursday that: “The terrorists during the failed operation, detonated two command IEDs, followed with high volume of fire.

“However, the gallant troops, swiftly took position and professionally suppressed the insurgents with overwhelming fire power, eliminating 13 insurgents instantly, while others scampered in disarray.

“The determined troops who further engaged the terrorists in pursuit, exploited the area and recovered 8 AK-47 rifles, ten AK-47 rifle magazines and large cache of 7.62 mm ammunition.

“Other items recovered include, camel bag and several rolls of detonating cord wires for making IEDs as well as several primed 7IED.

“Unfortunately, a soldier was slightly wounded in action but stable, 4 MRAP tyres damaged while two of the trucks were engulfed in flames during the encounter.

“The troops have sustained deliberate operations in the general area to deny the terrorists freedom of action while continuing with the humanitarian operations of providing security to the relief materials which have since been secured and moved to Damasak,” he said.