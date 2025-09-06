Troops crush over 30 terrorists after deadly attack on Darajamal community in Borno

FILE IMAGE

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai ‘ with support from the Air Component have crushed scores of Boko Haram terrorists who invaded Darajamal community of Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

Sources revealed that before crushing the terrorists, dozens of innocent civilians were killed during the invasion, which took place over the weekend.

Darajamal was recently reconstructed and resettled by the Borno State government after it was destroyed and deserted for many years. Is located in between Banki and Bama.

Sources reports that the incident occurred on Friday night when the terrorists stormed the remote community, unleashing violence that claimed the lives of several villagers.

Witnesses said the attackers invaded the community and opened fire indiscriminately, causing panic among residents who fled into nearby bushes for safety.

A security source informed that “troops of Operation Hadin Kai, supported by the Air Component, immediately mobilised after receiving distress calls from the area.

“Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft were deployed and tracked the terrorists as they attempted to flee northwards from Darajamal after the attack. The aircrew confirmed the presence of friendly forces in the area before engaging the fleeing terrorists with successive airstrikes.

“Over 30 of the insurgents were neutralised in the strikes, while ground reinforcements secured the community shortly after the bombardment,” the source said, as more terrorists fatalities are still being counted.

It was gathered that the coordinated air and ground operation prevented the insurgents from regrouping, forcing survivors of the attack to retreat deeper into the Sambisa forest.

Our Correspondent gathered that the incident prompted Governor Babagana Zulum and the Security operatives to pay visit to Darajamal to access the current situation on Saturday.