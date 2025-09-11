Troops arrest two suspected cattle rustlers, recover arms in Plateau

The General Officer Commanding (GOC)2 Division Major General Obinna Onubogu and his team during his visit to Kaiama and Baruten local governments areas of Kwara state on Saturday to check troops deployed to flush out terrorists from the areas during which twelve suspects have been arrested..

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF-OPEP), has arrested two suspected cattle rustlers in Kogul Community of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of the operation disclosed this in a statement in Jos on Thursday.

He explained that the arrest followed an intelligence report on criminal activities involving the suspects.

Zhakom disclosed that the troops raided the hideout of the suspected rustlers in the early hours of Thursday.

“As part of efforts to curtail the menace of cattle rustling which often triggers crisis in our Joint Operations Area, troops of JTF-OPEP raided the hideout of suspected cattle rustlers in Kogul village, Mangu LGA of Plateau.

“During the intelligence-based operation, troops arrested two notorious cattle rustlers and recovered some arms and ammunition.

“Some of the arms include, one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one fabricated revolver rifle, ten rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, a mobile phone and a reasonable amount of money,”he said.

The media officer said that the suspects and recovered items are currently in the custody of troops for further investigation.

Vanguard News