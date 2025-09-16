Troops arrest IPOB/ESN commander, rescue 12 kidnap victims

FILE IMAGE

The Nigerian Army troops have apprehended a notorious IPOB/ESN commander, rescued 12 kidnap victims, and neutralised terrorists in a series of coordinated operations across multiple theatres within the last 24 hours.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the operations were conducted in synergy with sister services and other security agencies.

According to the source, troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, in a joint operation, apprehended a notorious IPOB/ESN kingpin at his hideout in Aku-Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo.

He said the operation led to the recovery of one English pistol, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one cartridge, six mobile phones, military and police uniforms, and a German flag.

The source added that troops also uncovered a workshop where stolen vehicles were dismantled for resale and destroyed 10 motorcycles found at the scene.

On anti-kidnap operations, he said that five kidnapped persons were rescued in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

According to him, another five were rescued in Kukasheka Ward, Malumfashi Local Government Area, Katsina State, and two others in Lokoja Local Government Area, Kogi.

He further disclosed that troops neutralised two terrorists in separate encounters in Katsina, recovering an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and a motorcycle.

The source added that one violent extremist was neutralised in Benue, with a mobile phone and charms recovered.

“Troops also arrested 11 suspects across Benue, Kogi, and Kaduna States for offences ranging from armed robbery and gun-running to violent extremist activities.

“Additionally, 40 rustled cattles were recovered in Plateau and returned to their rightful owners,” he said.

The source emphasised that the operational breakthroughs were achieved through sustained collaboration between the Nigerian army, sister services, and other security agencies.

He added that the army remained committed to creating a safe environment to boost agriculture and socio-economic development in line with the Federal Government’s food security drive.

Vanguard News