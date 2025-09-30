Tribal leaders endorse Tinubu, Oluremi’s Education investments, rally Students for 2027

By Omeiza Ajayi

Leaders of ethnic nationalities under the aegis of The Natives have thrown their weights behind President Bola Tinubu’s investment in education, saying some of their children are now in school courtesy of the investments.

‘Supreme Leader’ of the group, Hon. Olalekan Smart Edwards, also lauded the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for prioritizing education, predicting that Nigerian students will reward the family with overwhelming support in the 2027 general elections.

Edwards, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday during the unveiling of Iconic Magazine and his conferment with an award by the National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, highlighted the administration’s initiatives, including the Nigerian Education Loans Fund NELFUND and the First Lady’s fundraising drive to complete the National Library.

“If past governments had invested in education the way this administration has, many Nigerians who dropped out of school would have had the opportunity to learn,” Edwards said. “Education, once given, cannot be taken away. The Tinubu family deserves commendation.”

He described President Tinubu as a visionary leader who is investing in the future of Nigerian youths. Citing reforms in education, agriculture, energy and the environment, Edwards argued that the administration has rekindled national and international confidence in Nigeria.

“Light is now coming at the end of the tunnel. It is time for the youth to cooperate with government and understand its policies,” he added, pointing to the recent recognition of the Ogoni struggle and the establishment of Ogoni University as evidence of the President’s commitment.

On the political implications of these gestures, Edwards said: “There is no controversy, students should vote massively for Tinubu in 2027. The President has created life-changing education policies, while the First Lady is advancing literacy by championing the library project.”

He further announced a personal donation of ₦6 million to the library initiative through NANS, pledging continued support for projects that uplift education and youth empowerment.

Also speaking, NANS National Secretary, Comrade Anzaku Shedrack Ovye, said the award to Edwards was in recognition of his contributions to youth development.

He recalled that the tribal leaders recently empowered over 1,500 young people with start-up grants of ₦250,000 each to support various trades and vocations.