Transparency Africa honors Olukayode Olusanya, for Exemplary Leadership and Integrity

Transparency Africa, a leading pan-African organization promoting accountability and ethical governance, has honoured Mr. Olukayode Olusanya, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Holdings, with its prestigious Award for Transparency and Integrity in Leadership.

The recognition ceremony took place on September 10, 2025, in Lagos. According to Transparency Africa, the award followed “careful consideration and due diligence,” acknowledging Mr. Olusanya’s transparent achievements, ethical business practices, and visionary leadership.

Mr. Olusanya, a seasoned entrepreneur and corporate strategist, has built a reputation for championing trust, professionalism, and accountability in his role at Oak Holdings—a rapidly growing investment and real estate development group with interests spanning finance, property, and advisory services.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Olusanya described the recognition as humbling:

“This award affirms our belief that business must be built on integrity, service, and long-term impact. At Oak Holdings, our goal is not just wealth creation, but doing so responsibly, transparently, and in a way that transforms lives.”

Under his leadership, Oak Holdings has gained prominence for strategic investments and a strong ethical culture. Its subsidiaries, including The Oak Capital and Oak Homes, have earned recognition for trusted solutions in wealth management and real estate, emphasizing transparency, security, and sustainable growth.

A Transparency Africa representative at the event noted:

“In an era where public trust in institutions is fragile, leaders like Mr. Olusanya stand out. His track record shows that transparency is not only a moral imperative—it is also a competitive advantage.”

The award underscores Oak Holdings’ commitment to accountability and long-term value creation. As the group expands across Nigeria and the region, it continues to position itself as a model of ethical corporate leadership with a vision of being a “growth partner for a prosperous future.”