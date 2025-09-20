Transmission tower collapse disrupts power supply to Kaduna South

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that one of the towers taking power to Kaduna South has collapsed disrupting electricity to the area.

TCN explained that the incident, which occurred in Rigasa Community on September 18, 2025, was caused by a severe downpour and windstorm, worsened by vandalism of the tower’s structural members.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, TCN explained that its engineers discovered during inspection that vandals had carted away some components of Tower No. 7 along the Kaduna Town Line I and II, making it vulnerable to collapse.

The company noted that the collapse disrupted bulk power transmission to some Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) load centers, especially those supplying electricity to parts of Kaduna South.

To reduce the impact, TCN directed KAEDCO to link its 33kV Mogadishu feeder with the 33kV Abakwa feeder to allow customers in the Mogadishu area access to power supply.

However, areas such as Kinkinau, Yan Tukwane, Kabala West, Unguwan Muazu, and Kaduna North remain unaffected and continue to enjoy normal electricity supply.

“TCN engineers are already at the site, dismantling the collapsed tower members to clear the area and commence re-erection of a new tower,” the statement said.

The company apologized to affected customers, assuring them that it is working round the clock to restore supply and minimize the duration of the outage.