Transfer deadline: Super Eagles winger Chukwueze seals transfer to Fulham

Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze has completed a move to Premier League side Fulham.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal on Monday, writing: “Samu Chukwueze to Fulham, here we go! Deal agreed on initial loan with buy option clause not mandatory. Total package could reach fee over €25/26m, he’s now at Fulham training ground after medical already done.”

Total package could reach fee over €25/26m, he’s now at Fulham training ground after medical already done. pic.twitter.com/CQQOiJ9pzX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

The move sees Chukwueze join on an initial loan, with the possibility of a permanent transfer depending on Fulham’s decision. The overall package could rise to more than €25 million.

The 25-year-old, who made his name at Villarreal before moving to AC Milan in 2023, will now aim to make an impact in the Premier League as Fulham strengthen their attacking options for the season.

