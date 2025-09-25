Tragedy: JSS 3 student hacks man to death in Cross River

By Emma Una

CALABAR—A Junior Secondary School student in Ugboro Secondary School in Bekwara Local Government Area of Cross River State, identified as Ogbeche has hacked a 23-year old man to death.

The incident happened in Ugboro at the close of school on Tuesday, when Ogbeche and another student whose name was given as Nicholas were engaged in a fight and the deceased known as Oshen went to separate them.

According to an eye witness, Lizzy, while Oshen was separating the fight, Ogbeche took offence that Oshen was siding his opponent and left the fight to pick a pestle used in pounding food and struck Oshen on the head causing him to collapse.

“When he picked up the pestle, people were shouting, asking him to drop it but he did not listen. He went ahead to hit Oshen on the head with it. You know the pestles we use here are very heavy not like the ones you people use in the town, that was why it could inflict severe damage to the head with just one strike,” Lizzy told Vanguard

She said Oshen did not die on the spot but was rushed to a hospital at Ogoja, where he died same Tuesday night.

“Oshen’s father known as Oshen Ushaka was one of the early rich men we had here in Bekwara. He passed on some years back and his children are the ones occupying his compound.”

She said Ogbeche has a record of regular fights and, some times, he attacked his fellow students with machete but there had been no casualty until the Tuesday incident.

It was gathered that the assailant was arrested by the police and is currently at the Ogoja prison.