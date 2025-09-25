Tragedy as middle-aged man stabs grandparents to death over food

By Bashir Bello

Tragedy on Thursday struck residents of Kano State as a 30-year-old man, identified as Mutawakilu Ibrahim, stabbed his grandparents, Muhammad Dansokoto and Hadiza Tasidi, to death following an altercation over a food-related disagreement.

Confirming the ugly incident, the spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said that during the altercation, the suspect, who was suspected to be under the influence of an intoxicant, allegedly used a knife to stab both victims in various parts of their bodies, causing severe injuries.

SP Haruna said the victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, where they were later confirmed dead by the medical personnel.

He said the suspect has since been arrested and taken into custody.

According to him, “On September 25, 2025, at about 09:30am, a resident of Kofar Dawanau Quarters reported that one Mutawakilu Ibrahim, aged 30, had a quarrel with his grandparents, Muhammad Dansokoto, aged 75, and Hadiza Tasidi, aged 65, over a food-related disagreement.

“During the altercation, the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab both victims in various parts of their bodies, causing severe injuries.

“The victims were immediately rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where they were confirmed dead by medical personnel. Their corpses were examined and later released to their relatives for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

“The alleged culprit, suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants, has been arrested, and based on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section for discreet investigation.

“The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” the police spokesperson, SP Haruna, however, stated.

