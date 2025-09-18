Traffic mgt: Lagos launches drone deployment operations for surveillance, safety

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has officially commenced its transition from traditional analog methodologies to an era of advanced digital intelligence, following the deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, UAVs, popularly known as drones, to enhance traffic management, strengthen security surveillance, and reinforce public safety across the metropolis.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who announced this on Thursday, said the initiative was part of decisive leap towards technological advancement in enhancing general public safety.

Oki-Bakare stressed that the trailblazing initiative, “is in tandem with the visionary mandate of the Lagos State Government under the distinguished leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, aimed at leveraging innovation in the pursuit of sustainable urban mobility, heightened safety, and operational excellence.”

He affirmed that the deployment signifies a watershed moment in Lagos’ traffic management ecosystem, seamlessly elevating the Authority from conventional reactive enforcement to predictive, intelligence-driven operations.

Bakare-Oki explained that through aerial reconnaissance and high-definition monitoring capabilities, the drones shall empower LASTMA to be more proactive in traffic management and control across the State.

He stated: “This transition transcends the mere acquisition of equipment; it embodies a strategic reformation that positions LASTMA at the forefront of digital governance in traffic management.

“These drones will provide real-time aerial oversight, enabling swifter interventions, improved safety outcomes, argument emergency response coordination, bolster security frameworks and the cultivation of a more disciplined motoring culture.”

Bakare-Oki further reassured the public that the deployment shall be conducted under stringent adherence to privacy safeguards, ethical standards, and regulatory compliance, thereby reinforcing public trust in the system’s transparency and integrity.

LASTMA therefore, reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to continuously innovate in traffic management, reduce travel times, curtail road traffic mishaps, and preserve lives and property throughout Lagos State.

According to Bakare-Oki, “This milestone stands as yet another resounding testament to the THEMES+ Agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu, wherein technology and innovation serve as indispensable drivers of a safer, smarter, and more habitable Lagos.”

He further maintained that the modern technological intervention would complement LASTMA’s prompt responsiveness to emergencies, accidents, and other traffic-related contingencies, in addition to the existing LASTMA Toll-Free Hotline: 080000527862.