Traditional rulers hail Tinubu over establishment of SWDC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Oluwo of Owu-Akinale in Ogun State, Oba Oluseyi Adediran, and the Olowu of Kuta Kingdom in Osun State, Oba Hameed Adekunle Makama, have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing into law the bill establishing the South West Development Commission (SWDC).

The monarchs described the law as a milestone in the pursuit of equitable regional development in Nigeria.

According to a statement from the palace of Towulade of Owu-Akinale,

the two traditional rulers disclosed this while speaking with newsmen during a courtesy visit by Oba Adediran to the palace of Olowu Kuta in Osun State.

Speaking on the newly established commission, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Makama, said the SWDC would go a long way in addressing the key challenges confronting the South West region, including infrastructural deficits, ecological problems, and rising poverty indices.

According to him, the agency will offer a veritable platform for states in the region to collectively harness resources for sustainable development.

He said, “the signing of this bill by President Tinubu shows inclusivity in governance and the determination to ensure that no region is left behind in the national development agenda.”

Oba Makama emphasized that the South West States must look inward to harness their economic potential in agriculture, industry, and commerce, using the platform of the commission as a catalyst for regional transformation.

“The opportunities that this commission presents are enormous. It is up to us, as custodians of tradition and leaders of thought, to ensure our people derive maximum benefit from this initiative. We must engage constructively to make the South-West a model for others,” the monarch stressed.”

On his own part, Oba Adediran said the commission would provide avenues for innovation and partnership that would directly benefit communities across Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo States.

He appreciated his host for his consistent collaboration with the Owu traditional rulers across the country and the diaspora, noting that such unity remains vital in championing the Owu project and sustaining peace among the people.

He also conveyed the blessings and instructions of the Olowu of Owu, Oba Prof. Saka Matemilola and the Balogun of Owu, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who mandated him to strengthen cultural ties and advocate for regional progress.

Oba Makama, who expressed delight at the visit, charged him to remain committed to peace, service, and love for his people.

During the interactive session, the monarch conducted his guest round his palace, narrating the historical significance of Kuta town and its contributions to Owu and Yoruba heritage.

He assured that he would reciprocate the visit soon as a gesture of deepening traditional bonds.

Oba Adediran presented his Owu-Kuta counterpart with Adire fabric, a symbolic gesture to promote the rich cultural heritage of the Egba people, emphasizing that Abeokuta is the authentic and historical home of Adire, the indigenous tie-and-dye fabric.

