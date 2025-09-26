Traders lament as Lagos govt demolishes 19 buildings at Trade Fair Plaza

By Efe Onodjae

No fewer than 19 buildings were, yesterday, demolished at the New Mandela Plaza, within the popular Trade Fair Complex, in Lagos, as the Lagos State government moved in with heavy security to enforce the exercise.

The demolition was carried out under tight security, with convoys of trucks from the Lagos State Task Force, Rapid Response Squad, and other tactical teams stationed around the plaza. Stern-looking officers restricted access to the premises and dispersed traders who attempted to record the operation.

By the time of filing this report, several targeted buildings inside the plaza had already been reduced to rubble, sparking outrage among shop owners, many of whom claimed they were not given prior notice.

One trader, speaking reluctantly, said: “We don’t even know the reason for the demolition. That’s why you see people moving up and down, asking questions.” Another speculated that the affected structures may have been marked for being too close to a canal.

A visibly agitated plaza owner, who arrived as his shop was being pulled down, shouted from his car that no notice was served before the bulldozers moved in. Several sales representatives also lamented that their bosses’ goods, still locked inside shops, were destroyed along with the buildings.

Distraught traders told Vanguard that no fewer than 19 buildings, each valued at over N150 million, were affected. One trader fumed: “If government doesn’t want companies or development here, they should just come out and say it. People have invested their life savings here. Over 19 buildings are in that plaza.”

Another trader, Chief Magnus Ike, Chief Executive Officer, Magnus Merchandise, watched as his multi-billion-Naira property stood no chance against the bulldozers. He insisted he had federal approval for the structure: “Honestly, I have not been served any notice from the Lagos State Government whatsoever. The only notices we get here are from the Federal Government, and we comply. This building was inspected. Even the Ministry of Environment has been here. If there is any problem, the proper thing is to notify us. You don’t just let people borrow bank money, take loans, and then crush their investment overnight.”

Dismissing claim that his property sat on a canal, he gestured around: “Look for yourself, there is no canal here. Whatever their reason is, due process demands notice. None was given.”

Yet, standing defiantly amid the ruins, said: “Demolition or not, I will continue to build. Lagos is for all of us, we go nowhere.”

His younger brother, Mr. Magnus Ikenna, was equally distraught. He said: “Even as of Wednesday, there was no sign of demolition. This morning, they just moved in with bulldozers and started tear-gassing everybody. They said we don’t have state approval, but since 2000 we’ve always dealt with federal government here. How can the rules suddenly change overnight?”

Gesturing toward the rubble, he added: “This is what somebody used years to build. Many of us borrowed from banks. Now look, how do we repay? Government should come to our aid before people start dying of heart attack.”

Government’s defence

Amid the traders’ outrage, the Lagos State Government stood firm. Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, confirmed the exercise in a post on X. According to him, the demolition targeted “illegal developments, structures without statutory approvals, defective structures, and buildings erected on road setbacks and drainages.

“The Lagos State Government can no longer fold its arms while unapproved developments block critical infrastructure and endanger lives,” he said.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Ministry of Physical Planning, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, with security operatives on ground for backup.

The Lagos Sate Government later ordered the discontinuation with the demolition, while on-going constructions are to be halted.

Leadership of the market met with officials of the Lagos State Government, where they agreed to meet Tuesday next week.