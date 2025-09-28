Trade Facilitation: Nigeria customs rolls out One-Stop cargo clearance hub

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

In a bid to accelerate trade facilitation and improve efficiency at Nigeria’s ports, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a One-Stop-Shop (OSS) Initiative aimed at cutting cargo clearance time to just 48 hours.

Unveiled during a high-level management meeting in Abuja, the platform brings together key Customs Area Controllers and senior officers under the leadership of Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi. The reform, according to Adeniyi, is designed to streamline operations, eliminate redundancies, and provide greater predictability for businesses engaged in import and export.

Beyond Customs, the OSS is positioned as a cornerstone of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business drive, aligning Nigeria’s trade environment with international standards and offering relief to shippers long constrained by delays and bureaucracy.

Adeniyi described the OSS as a “transformative shift” in line with global best practices and the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business policy. He stressed that the reform would sanitise operations, reduce duplication of efforts, and ensure predictability in Customs procedures.

“The OSS initiative will not only shorten clearance time from 21 days to 48 hours, but it will also strengthen trader confidence, restore transparency, and make our operations more business-friendly,” the Customs boss said.

While acknowledging the role of technology in Customs operations, Adeniyi emphasised the importance of physical engagement with officers.

“As much as technology has helped us, it has its limits. There are moments when physical presence coming together under one roof adds weight and value to our deliberations. Meetings like this strengthen our unity of purpose and ensure we speak with one voice,” he noted.

Under the OSS framework, all Customs Units will jointly handle flagged declarations, eliminating multiple checks and reducing delays. Consignments cleared under the OSS will not be subject to re-interception, a move aimed at reducing costs and enhancing trade facilitation.

The Abuja meeting also provided a platform to review the Service’s accountability framework, including a new central dashboard that tracks clearance times, interventions, and stakeholder satisfaction.

Adeniyi assured the Customs Area Controllers that the reform would be piloted at Apapa, Tin Can Island, and Onne Ports before being rolled out nationwide, adding that the initiative is fully supported by the NCS Act 2023 and aligned with the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).

He said: “This is not just a policy. It is a statement of intent that reflects our determination to build a modern, transparent, and trader-friendly Customs Service.”

Following several responses and interventions on the OSS Initiative, the Customs Area Controllers pledged their full support, describing it as timely and necessary to reposition the Service for efficiency. They assured the leadership of their readiness to drive the reform at their respective commands and to work in synergy toward achieving the 48-hour clearance target.