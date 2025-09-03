Touts reportedly lynched as family of four killed in Abuja Crash

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Tragedy struck in Abuja on Wednesday when a man, his wife and their two children lost their lives in a fatal crash at Mabushi Bridge, following a violent encounter with suspected roadside touts.

Witnesses said the family was travelling in a private car when the man briefly stopped at the Berger Roundabout in Wuse to pick up a relative.

The move reportedly angered touts, who accused him of breaking their “rules.”

The confrontation quickly escalated, and one of the hoodlums allegedly forced his way into the moving car and grabbed the steering wheel.

In the ensuing struggle, the driver lost control, and the vehicle rammed into a bridge pillar at Mabushi.

The impact killed the man, his wife, and their two children on the spot.

In a swift and furious reaction, residents of the area were reported to have chased down three of the suspected touts, lynched them, and set them ablaze.

Another witness said only the tout who dragged the steering wheel with the driver was killed.

As of the time of filing this report, there has yet no official reaction from the Police.