Tourists Club Int’l appoints Uncle Sam Amuka, dele jegede, Winston Tinubu as Patrons

In celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27, 2025, Tourists Club International (TCI) has announced the appointment of three distinguished figures as Grand Patron and Patrons of the organization. Uncle Sam Amuka, Publisher and Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers, has been named Grand Patron, while art historian Professor dele jegede and U.S.-based pharmacist and philanthropist Mr. Winston Tinubu have been appointed as Patrons.

Uncle Sam Amuka accepted his appointment at his residence in Anthony Village, Lagos, emphasizing the need for tangible efforts in promoting tourism, arts, culture, and environmental protection. “Any time you are ready to do practical work, tell me. I will be with you,” he said, urging TCI to move beyond rhetoric. He lamented Nigeria’s vast but underutilized tourism potential and expressed hope that TCI would help unlock it.

His appointment also honors his foundational role in TCI’s history. The club’s concept was first conceived in 2008 at BusinessDay Newspaper—an offshoot of Vanguard—and formally incorporated in 2020 at Vanguard Newspapers, which Amuka founded. TCI’s appointment letter noted, “This illustrates the deep and symbiotic relationship between TCI and Vanguard Newspapers.”

Professor dele jegede, a renowned painter, cartoonist, and Professor Emeritus of Art and Art History, accepted his role with humility. “I am honored by the unanimous appointment as a Patron of Tourists Club International. I accept with humility and thank you for considering me worthy of this position. I look forward to learning more about TCI in the weeks ahead,” he said.

Known for his unconventional use of lowercase letters in his name and his rule-breaking approach to grammar, Professor Jegede’s appointment recognizes his lifelong contributions to the arts and culture. TCI also praised “the warmth and kindness with which Professor jegede touches everyone he encounters, regardless of language, tribe, or religion—values that TCI proudly upholds.”

Mr. Winston Tinubu, a pharmacist based in the United States and a quiet philanthropist, expressed deep gratitude for his appointment. “It is with great honor and humility that I accept this appointment. I pledge to work proudly alongside you and others to uphold TCI’s lofty aims and objectives. Thank you once again. Together, we will achieve great things,” he said.

Dr. Osa Mbonu-Amadi, President of TCI, described the appointments as “significant milestones in TCI’s journey.” The organization is committed to promoting arts, culture, tourism, and environmental stewardship, while nurturing a spirit of unity and compassion across all communities.