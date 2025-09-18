Tourism: ATPN pledges revival, stronger structures for growth

By Olayinka Ajayi

The President of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria ,ATPN, Femi Fadina, has pledged to rebuild the organisation after more than two decades of dormancy, with a focus on compliance, member value and structural development.

Fadina state this during a breakfast meeting with the journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.

The president, said his goal was to ensure that ATPN delivered value to its members, and represent their interests effectively.

He said, “For me, compliance is a key factor. We cannot onboard practitioners who have not paid their dues or are not certified.”

He noted that membership was open to practitioners certified by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism ,NIHOTOUR, National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies ,NANTA, students pursuing tourism and traditional institutions that preserve cultural heritage.

The industry practitioners present urged the president to strengthen public visibility, improve communication and ensure that members derive tangible benefits from paying dues.

“By this time next year, we expect to have a stronger structure in place, compliance across chapters and the right practitioners on board.

“Capacity building is non-negotiable and our members must see real value in belonging to this body.”