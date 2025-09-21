Tope Alabi performs special birthday tribute for Remi Tinubu at 65

Gospel artiste, Tope Alabi, has honoured the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, with a special musical performance as part of celebrations marking her 65th birthday.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, Alabi rendered her songs Igbati Moro and Yes and Amen, before sending a heartfelt birthday message to the First Lady.

The singer noted that the performance was done at the instance of Speaker Obasa, who also conveyed his goodwill messages to the First Lady through her.

“Happy wonderful birthday to our mother, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON. God bless you, ma. Greetings from Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly. God bless you. Amen!” Alabi said in the tribute.

Meanwhile, Senator Tinubu had earlier appealed to well-wishers to channel gifts such as birthday cards, cakes, flowers, and newspaper adverts into donations towards the completion of the National Library project in Abuja.

“The completion of the National Library, this would be the best birthday present I could receive,” she said.

The First Lady’s 65th birthday has drawn tributes from across the country, with friends, associates, and public figures describing her as an epitome of strength, compassion, and humility.