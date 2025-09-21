Top Malami ally, Udulu, defects to APC in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A close political associate of former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, Alhaji Faruku Udulu, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

Udulu, a staunch ally of Malami, was captured in a video announcing his defection before Usman Sani Tungu and other APC stalwarts. Speaking during the event, he said: “We have had a long-standing relationship with Governor Nasir Idris, and he has been consistent in that relationship. This is why I am joining his team to move Kebbi State forward,” he declared to the cheers of supporters.

Prior to his defection, Udulu was widely known as one of Malami’s closest allies. His reputation for generosity has earned him a massive following across Kebbi State, a factor observers say could significantly reshape the state’s political landscape.

As the 2027 elections draw closer, the political atmosphere in Kebbi continues to heat up, with increasing cases of defections and alignments. Governor Idris is expected to rely on his record of generosity and the critical infrastructure projects executed within his first two years in office, while Malami, now in the opposition, may count on the strength of a coalition to challenge the ruling party.