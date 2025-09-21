Top industry leaders set for D’Bio Wellness & Selfcare Summit

By Janice Uduogu

The second edition of the D’Bio Wellness & Selfcare Summit will hold in Lagos from September 24 to 25, 2025, with top industry leaders, Dr. Fidelis Akhagboso Ayebae, Chairman of Fidson Healthcare Plc, and Dr. Victor ‘Gbenga Afolabi, CEO of Hazon Holdings, set to play leading roles.

The summit, themed “Self-Care as a Driver of Optimal Health and Wellness,” will take place at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference & Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Dr. Ayebae, a foremost industrialist and one of Nigeria’s leading voices in pharmaceutical manufacturing, will chair the two-day event. He is the Founder and Chairman of Fidson Healthcare Plc and a fellow of both the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria and the Institute of Corporate Affairs Management (FICAM). He also plays active roles in the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

Delivering the keynote address is Dr. Afolabi, Co-Founder of Wellness HMO and Founder of the Eko Innovation Centre (EIC), a technology hub that supports entrepreneurs across Nigeria. With over two decades of experience spanning healthcare, finance, technology, and marketing, Afolabi is widely regarded for his contributions to innovation and business transformation.

Convener of the summit, Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, said the event will deepen conversations around wellness and inspire actionable steps to improve health outcomes.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Ayebae and Dr. Afolabi as pivotal figures in our quest to enhance health literacy and empower individuals to prioritize self-care,” she said. “This summit is not just about discussions; it is about actionable insights that can inspire and transform lives.”

The gathering is expected to draw healthcare professionals, wellness advocates, business leaders, and members of the general public. Experts will explore various dimensions of self-care and its role in achieving optimal health and well-being.

Organisers said the 2025 edition aims to strengthen awareness around preventive healthcare and foster a culture of wellness that can impact individuals, families, and communities across Nigeria.