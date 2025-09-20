Top Christian leaders, innovators to grace Agora summit

Influential leaders from across faith, business, creativity, and governance are set to gather at Agora Summit 1.0, a premier 4-day prophetic convergence scheduled to hold from October 2 to 5, 2025, at the Eden Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

Among the distinguished guests expected at the summit are Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, former Chairman of Access Bank; Dr. Akin Akinpelu, Lead Pastor of Eden Centre, Founder of JOSH Leadership Limited; Olusola Osinoiki, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Founder of Immerse Coaching Company; Dr. Ruth Bancewicz, Church Engagement Director at The Faraday Institute for Science and Religion; ID Cabasa, renowned producer and Founder of Coded Tunes Record Label; and Gaise Baba, gospel artist and culture shaper.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the convener, Dr. Akin Akinpelu, described the summit as “a prophetic convening of believers to advance God’s kingdom agenda in every sphere of society.”

“We are awakening, equipping, and enabling a new wave of kingdom-driven Christians, leaders, and entrepreneurs who will do real, measurable, and impactful work across the seven mountains of influence — fulfilling God’s kingdom agenda,” Dr. Akinpelu stated.

He noted that the Agora Summit is designed for kingdom-minded leaders, societal reformers, policymakers, professionals, creatives, innovators, intercessors, and entrepreneurs.

“The four-day gathering will serve as a dynamic forum for strategy, spiritual discernment, collaborative kingdom problem-solving, and the co-creation of actionable solutions rooted in biblical truth, intended to impact the secular world for Christ”, he said.

Powered by Eden Centre, Akinpelu posited that the summit seeks to prophetically convene and strategically commission Spirit-filled, kingdom-minded believers across the seven mountains of influence, establishing a central intelligence hub for advancing God’s kingdom agenda in every sector of society.

Highlights of Agora Summit 1.0 include keynote addresses, worship sessions, panel discussions with thought leaders from different spheres of influence, the unveiling of the Agora Fellowship, as well as an apostolic and prophetic commissioning.

The summit promises to be a landmark event for believers passionate about shaping culture and driving transformation through Christ-centered leadership and innovation.