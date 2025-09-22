Top 10 youngest players to win Ballon d’Or

Winning the Ballon d’Or is the pinnacle of individual achievement in football, but doing so at a young age is a testament to extraordinary talent and early impact on the global stage.
Over the years, a select group of players have etched their names in history by claiming football’s most prestigious individual award while still in their early 20s.
Here are the top 10 youngest Ballon d’Or winners in history:
1. Ronaldo Nazário (Brazil) – 21 years, 3 months, and 5 days (1997)
The Brazilian phenom stunned the football world with his speed, skill, and goal-scoring prowess, earning the award at just 21.
2. Michael Owen (England) – 22 years and 4 days (2001)
Owen’s explosive performances for Liverpool and England propelled him to the top, making him one of the youngest recipients ever.
3. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 22 years, 5 months, and 7 days (2009)
Messi’s magical season with Barcelona showcased his extraordinary dribbling, vision, and scoring ability.
4. George Best (Northern Ireland) – 22 years, 7 months, and 2 days (1968)
The charismatic Manchester United winger mesmerised fans with his flair and creativity on the pitch.
5. Oleg Blokhin (Ukraine) – 23 years, 1 month, and 25 days (1975)
Blokhin’s speed and attacking prowess for Dynamo Kyiv and the Soviet Union earned him the prestigious recognition.
6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 23 years, 9 months, and 29 days (2008)
Ronaldo’s combination of athleticism, skill, and goal-scoring consistency made him a standout figure in world football.
7. Eusébio (Portugal) – 23 years, 11 months, and 3 days (1965)
The “Black Panther” dazzled fans with his lethal finishing and remarkable agility for Benfica and Portugal.
8. Marco van Basten (Netherlands) – 24 years, 1 month, and 27 days (1988)
The Dutch striker’s clinical finishing and football intelligence earned him the Ballon d’Or in his early 20s.
9. Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) – 24 years, 8 months, and 3 days (1971)
Cruyff’s visionary play and technical brilliance for Ajax and the Netherlands defined a generation.
10. Luis Suárez (Spain) – 25 years, 7 months, and 10 days (1960)
The Spanish forward’s skill, composure, and goal-scoring ability secured his place among football’s elite young talents.
