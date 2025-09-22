Top 10 youngest players to win Ballon d’Or

Winning the Ballon d’Or is the pinnacle of individual achievement in football, but doing so at a young age is a testament to extraordinary talent and early impact on the global stage.

Over the years, a select group of players have etched their names in history by claiming football’s most prestigious individual award while still in their early 20s.

Read Also: What time is the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony and where can you watch it?

Here are the top 10 youngest Ballon d’Or winners in history:

1. Ronaldo Nazário (Brazil) – 21 years, 3 months, and 5 days (1997)

The Brazilian phenom stunned the football world with his speed, skill, and goal-scoring prowess, earning the award at just 21.

2. Michael Owen (England) – 22 years and 4 days (2001)

Owen’s explosive performances for Liverpool and England propelled him to the top, making him one of the youngest recipients ever.

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 22 years, 5 months, and 7 days (2009)

Messi’s magical season with Barcelona showcased his extraordinary dribbling, vision, and scoring ability.

Messi won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009

4. George Best (Northern Ireland) – 22 years, 7 months, and 2 days (1968)

The charismatic Manchester United winger mesmerised fans with his flair and creativity on the pitch.

5. Oleg Blokhin (Ukraine) – 23 years, 1 month, and 25 days (1975)

Blokhin’s speed and attacking prowess for Dynamo Kyiv and the Soviet Union earned him the prestigious recognition.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 23 years, 9 months, and 29 days (2008)

Ronaldo’s combination of athleticism, skill, and goal-scoring consistency made him a standout figure in world football.

7. Eusébio (Portugal) – 23 years, 11 months, and 3 days (1965)

The “Black Panther” dazzled fans with his lethal finishing and remarkable agility for Benfica and Portugal.

8. Marco van Basten (Netherlands) – 24 years, 1 month, and 27 days (1988)

The Dutch striker’s clinical finishing and football intelligence earned him the Ballon d’Or in his early 20s.

9. Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) – 24 years, 8 months, and 3 days (1971)

Cruyff’s visionary play and technical brilliance for Ajax and the Netherlands defined a generation.

10. Luis Suárez (Spain) – 25 years, 7 months, and 10 days (1960)

The Spanish forward’s skill, composure, and goal-scoring ability secured his place among football’s elite young talents.