Top 10 US companies hiring most foreign workers under H-1B visa 

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation introducing a new $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, a dramatic move that could reshape the future of skilled immigration and the businesses that depend on foreign talent.

The announcement has sent ripples across the technology and business sectors, where H-1B visa holders play a critical role in powering innovation.

Industry leaders warn that the steep fee could create financial hurdles for companies and reduce access to skilled workers at a time when demand for talent in fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity is soaring.

Large corporations have historically dominated H-1B visa approvals, collectively accounting for tens of thousands of beneficiaries annually.

According to the USCIS H-1B Employer Data Hub, the top sponsors as of FY2009 through FY2025 Q3 include:

Top 20 companies hiring most foreign workers under H-1b visa

Amazon Com Services LLC — 10,044 approved beneficiaries Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. — 5,505 Microsoft Corporation — 5,189 Meta Platforms Inc. — 5,123 Apple Inc. — 4,202 Google LLC — 4,181 Cognizant Technology Solutions — 2,493 JPMorgan Chase & Co — 2,440 Wal-Mart Associates Inc. — 2,390 Deloitte Consulting LLP — 2,353 Amazon Web Services Inc — 2,347 Oracle America Inc — 2,092 Infosys Limited — 2,004 Capgemini America Inc — 1,844 Ltimindtree Limited — 1,807 HCL America Inc — 1,728 Intel Corporation — 1,698 Ernst & Young U.S. LLP — 1,695 IBM Corporation — 1,598 Cisco Systems Inc — 1,570

