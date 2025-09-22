Top 10 US companies hiring most foreign workers under H-1B visa 

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation introducing a new $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, a dramatic move that could reshape the future of skilled immigration and the businesses that depend on foreign talent.
The announcement has sent ripples across the technology and business sectors, where H-1B visa holders play a critical role in powering innovation.
Industry leaders warn that the steep fee could create financial hurdles for companies and reduce access to skilled workers at a time when demand for talent in fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity is soaring.
Large corporations have historically dominated H-1B visa approvals, collectively accounting for tens of thousands of beneficiaries annually.
According to the USCIS H-1B Employer Data Hub, the top sponsors as of FY2009 through FY2025 Q3 include:
Top 20 companies hiring most foreign workers under H-1b visa
- Amazon Com Services LLC — 10,044 approved beneficiaries
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. — 5,505
- Microsoft Corporation — 5,189
- Meta Platforms Inc. — 5,123
- Apple Inc. — 4,202
- Google LLC — 4,181
- Cognizant Technology Solutions — 2,493
- JPMorgan Chase & Co — 2,440
- Wal-Mart Associates Inc. — 2,390
- Deloitte Consulting LLP — 2,353
- Amazon Web Services Inc — 2,347
- Oracle America Inc — 2,092
- Infosys Limited — 2,004
- Capgemini America Inc — 1,844
- Ltimindtree Limited — 1,807
- HCL America Inc — 1,728
- Intel Corporation — 1,698
- Ernst & Young U.S. LLP — 1,695
- IBM Corporation — 1,598
- Cisco Systems Inc — 1,570
