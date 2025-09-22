Home » Naija Diaspora » Top 10 US companies hiring most foreign workers under H-1B visa 
September 22, 2025

Top 10 US companies hiring most foreign workers under H-1B visa 

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation introducing a new $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, a dramatic move that could reshape the future of skilled immigration and the businesses that depend on foreign talent.

The announcement has sent ripples across the technology and business sectors, where H-1B visa holders play a critical role in powering innovation.

Industry leaders warn that the steep fee could create financial hurdles for companies and reduce access to skilled workers at a time when demand for talent in fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity is soaring.

Large corporations have historically dominated H-1B visa approvals, collectively accounting for tens of thousands of beneficiaries annually.

According to the USCIS H-1B Employer Data Hub, the top sponsors as of FY2009 through FY2025 Q3 include:

Top 20 companies hiring most foreign workers under H-1b visa

  1. Amazon Com Services LLC — 10,044 approved beneficiaries
  2. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. — 5,505
  3. Microsoft Corporation — 5,189
  4. Meta Platforms Inc. — 5,123
  5. Apple Inc. — 4,202
  6. Google LLC — 4,181
  7. Cognizant Technology Solutions — 2,493
  8. JPMorgan Chase & Co — 2,440
  9. Wal-Mart Associates Inc. — 2,390
  10. Deloitte Consulting LLP — 2,353
  11. Amazon Web Services Inc — 2,347
  12. Oracle America Inc — 2,092
  13. Infosys Limited — 2,004
  14. Capgemini America Inc — 1,844
  15. Ltimindtree Limited — 1,807
  16. HCL America Inc — 1,728
  17. Intel Corporation — 1,698
  18. Ernst & Young U.S. LLP — 1,695
  19. IBM Corporation — 1,598
  20. Cisco Systems Inc — 1,570

