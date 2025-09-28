Top 10 countries with the largest population of Christians in Africa

via: keepthefaith.co.uk

Christianity has deep roots in Africa, dating back to the first century AD with the Ethiopian Orthodox Church: one of the oldest Christian populations in the world.

Over the centuries, the faith has grown immensely, spreading from families to communities, schools, and even influencing political and socio-economic life.

According to Statista, these are the 10 African countries with the largest Christian populations

1. Ethiopia – 77.5 million Christians

Ethiopia is home to the ancient Ethiopian Orthodox Church, one of the oldest Christian institutions worldwide. Christianity here is not just a faith but a strong cultural identity, deeply tied to the nation’s history and traditions.

2. Nigeria – 74.4 million Christians

Nigeria has one of the most vibrant Christian communities in Africa, with megachurches, influential pastors, and a thriving gospel music industry. Christianity plays a central role in politics, culture, and daily life.

3. Democratic Republic of Congo – 63.1 million Christians

Christianity in the DRC is predominantly Roman Catholic, with the church being a major voice in social justice and governance. It has long served as a stabilizing force during political unrest.

4. South Africa – 52.9 million Christians

South Africa is religiously diverse, but Christianity is the dominant faith. Churches here played a pivotal role during the anti-apartheid struggle, and they continue to influence social and political discourse.

5. Kenya – 40.7 million Christians

Christianity in Kenya has shaped education, health, and social systems. The country is also known for its evangelical revival movements, which attract millions of worshippers.

6. Tanzania – 31.3 million Christians

In Tanzania, Christianity stands alongside Islam as one of the main religions. The faith has expanded through missionary work and remains central in education and community life.

7. Uganda – 29.3 million Christians

Uganda’s Christian identity is strong, with Catholicism and Anglicanism dominating. The church also plays a big role in social programs and national dialogue on moral issues.

8. Madagascar – 22.3 million Christians

Christianity arrived in Madagascar through missionaries and now blends with local traditions. Churches are highly involved in education and rural development across the island.

9. Ghana – 22 million Christians

Ghana is known for its strong Christian heritage, from historic mission schools to a booming Pentecostal and Charismatic movement. The church is a powerful voice in both society and politics.

10. Angola – 17.1 million Christians

Christianity in Angola is largely Catholic, introduced during Portuguese colonization. Today, the church remains influential in governance, peacebuilding, and social services.

