Travelling abroad for quality education does not have to be expensive. There are several low-cost and even some of the cheapest universities across the globe that offer excellent programs at affordable rates, some even tuition-free.

Here are the top 10 cheapest universities in the world for international students looking to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree without breaking the bank.

1. University of Wurzburg – Germany

Founded in 1402, the Julius Maximilian University of Wurzburg is one of Germany’s oldest and most respected universities even one of the cheapest in the world. Its vision of “Science for society” drives its cutting-edge research in areas like health sciences, molecular chemistry, quantum phenomena, and global change studies. With more than 28,000 students enrolled in over 250 research-focused programs, Wurzburg offers affordable education, making it one of the most cost-effective choices in Europe.

2. Brigham Young University – USA

Brigham Young University, located in Utah, is a private, non-profit research institution founded in 1851. Known for its academic excellence and values-based education, it offers 179 undergraduate, 62 postgraduate, and 26 doctoral programs. Tuition fees for LDS undergraduate students are heavily subsidise from church funds that make education more affordable for international students. This generous support makes BYU one of the cheapest American universities for global learners.

3. Florida State University – USA

Florida State University, based in Tallahassee, is a research-driven institution offering programs in science, technology, arts, and professional studies. With more than 30,000 students, including over 2,000 international students, FSU is a multicultural hub for affordable higher education. The average cost of studying here is considered low for a major American public university, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious students.

4. University of Central Arkansas – USA

Established in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is one of the oldest institutions in the southern United States. It provides education across six colleges, including the College of Education, College of Business, and College of Fine Arts and Communication. More than 12,000 students are enrolled in its undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The average cost of education is around INR 5,00,000, and while living expenses vary depending on the course and personal choices, the overall cost remains among the lowest in the USA.

5. Brandon University – Canada

Located in Manitoba, Brandon University was established in 1899 and is dedicated to making higher education widely accessible. It offers a variety of full-time and part-time programs in humanities, social sciences, and other disciplines. Tuition is impressively affordable. This makes Brandon University one of the most budget-friendly choices for students hoping to study in Canada.

6. Bucks New University – United Kingdom

Founded in 1891 and granted university status in 2007, Buckinghamshire New University (Bucks New) offers a wide range of programs in aviation, textiles, nursing, management, film production, and more. It is considered one of the cheapest options in the UK for international students seeking high-quality education with lower tuition fees.

7. University of Burgundy – France

The University of Burgundy, located in Dijon, offers degrees in science, computer science, arts, and humanities while also creating a supportive environment for international and disabled students. International students make up over 11% of its population, contributing to a diverse campus community. Tuition fees depend on the program but typically range from INR 3,00,000 to INR 10,50,000, which is very affordable compared to other universities in Western Europe.

8. Osaka University – Japan

As one of Japan’s top three universities, Osaka University is a leading public institution offering programs in humanities, business, law, and more: with several programs available in English. Tuition fees make it an attractive option for students seeking a world-class education in Asia. The university’s global outlook and focus on research make it particularly appealing for international students.

9. University of Warsaw – Poland

Founded in 1816, the University of Warsaw is one of Central Europe’s most prestigious institutions, known

for its affordable tuition and academic excellence. Warsaw’s relatively low cost of living makes this an even more budget-friendly option while still offering a rich cultural experience and strong global research ties.

10. University of Buenos Aires – Argentina

The University of Buenos Aires (UBA) is one of the few universities in the world that offers free education to international students. Established in 1821, UBA is highly regarded for its programs in law, philosophy, medicine, and social sciences. Despite its no-tuition policy, the university maintains high academic standards and has produced numerous Nobel Prize winners and global leaders. With affordable living costs in Buenos Aires, UBA is a top choice for students seeking quality education at virtually no cost.

